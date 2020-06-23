Emmerdale SPOILERS: Cain left devastated as Moira flirts with someone else

In next week's Emmerdale, Cain is left upset realising Moira may be ready to move on. Will he tell her how he feels?

In the upcoming scenes, Moira and businessman Ricky cross paths.

Ricky tells Rhona and Nate that Moira will be joining them for their upcoming meeting leaving them worried their secret partnership will be found out.

Ricky and Moira take a shine to each other (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans have mixed reaction to Chas and Paddy's lockdown episode

However it seems Moira has more than business on her mind.

When Ricky starts to flirt with her she enjoys the attention. Soon Cain is secretly gutted to hear Moira is developing interests in other people.

Emmerdale: Will Cain and Moira ever get back together?

During the lockdown episodes, Cain revealed in not so many words that he still loves his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Last month, Cain actor Jeff Hordley hinted the former couple could get back together.

Cain and Moira split last year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he said: "I think there's always the potential for a reunion with these two because they're so in love, so yeah.

I think there's always the potential for a reunion with these two because they're so in love.

"And it would be nice I think, you know in these times, to see happier things on the show and some positivity."

What happened before lockdown episodes?

Before the lockdown episodes, Moira went into business with Rhona.

However, as the pair disagreed over taking a deal at a restaurant, it was given to Wiley's Farm, which is run by Nate.

Rhona and Moira went into business together (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Andrea returns to the village and leaves Millie there

Knowing Moira would never agree to work with Nate again after their affair, Rhona and Nate secretly plotted to split the deal between Wiley's and Butler's farm.

But how will she react when she learns she's really been doing business with Nate?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Would you like Cain and Moira to reunite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.