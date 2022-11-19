In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Cain makes it clear that he wants nothing to do with Chas anymore after seeing her come to visit him in prison.

As Chas turns up at the prison, Cain shuts her out.

Will Chas be able to comeback from this in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain has had enough of his sister (Credit: ITV)

Chas hates Cain for killing Al

Chas believes that Cain killed her secret lover, Al.

After Cain found Chas’ burner phone, exposing her affair, he went to have it out with Al.

However, it was Kyle who actually ended up shooting and killing Al.

Seeing armed police arrest Cain and Cain plead guilty for the murder, Chas thinks her brother killed Al for revenge.

The last time she visited him in prison, she wanted to make sure that he wouldn’t expose her secret to anyone.

Cain promised that he would keep quiet and protect Paddy’s feelings.

He ushered his sister to return to the life she had before she started the affair.

Chas was furious and made it clear that she hated Cain for what he did.

Chas is becoming more and more isolated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain disowns Chas

Chas has been asking after Cain for selfish reasons.

She recently rang Moira simply to know whether Cain had told her why he killed Al.

Chas breathed a sigh of relief when she found out that Moira was yet to find out about the affair.

Cain had lied for her.

Next week, Chas visits Cain in prison again.

Cain’s angry that his sister has come to see him, knowing that she has a motive for the visit.

As Chas sits down, she tells Cain how much she misses Al.

Cain has no sympathy.

He disowns Chas and wants nothing to do with her again.

Does Cain really mean it?

Chas’ world is falling apart (Credit: ITV)

Is Chas losing everyone she loves?

Chas’ world is slowly but surely falling apart.

Faith passed away. Aaron has completely cut all ties with her. Her lover, Al, is dead.

And now, Cain has disowned her.

Will Paddy be next on this list?

Can Chas redeem herself and get back in her family’s good books?

Read more: What was your stand-out soap moment of 2022? Vote now!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!