Emmerdale SPOILERS: Cain convinced Moira is seeing Malone

In next week's Emmerdale, Cain is convinced Moira is seeing his nemesis, Detective Inspector Malone. But it looks like the mechanic has the wrong end of the stick.

Viewers know vicar Harriet has been sleeping with the corrupt copper Malone, despite being engaged to Will Taylor.

In upcoming scenes, Harriet prays to God for forgiveness over her affair with the dodgy detective.

Harriet confesses about her affair to Moira (Credit: ITV)

She meets Malone at the church and, despite her protests, it looks like she and her secret lover are about to kiss again. But they're interrupted by Moira.

Emmerdale: Moira gets dragged into Malone and Harriet's secret

Harriet can't bring herself to lie and ends up confessing to Moira about her affair. While Moira's stunned, she's even more shocked to learn about Cain's involvement with Malone's dodgy dealings at the garage.

Malone threatens Moira to keep quiet (Credit: ITV)

Later, Will goes to Cain in The Woolpack and tells him Malone is back on the scene. Hearing this, Cain confronts the bent copper and tells him to keep away from the village.

But when Malone says he has a new interest in the village, Cain wrongly assumes it's Moira. But could jumping to conclusions cause trouble for Cain and Moira?

Malone warns Moira

Later, Malone breaks in at Butler's and warns the farmer to keep quiet about his affair with Harriet.

Cain is convinced Malone and Moira are together (Credit: ITV)

As Malone leaves, an angry Cain watches from afar and is now convinced Moira and Malone are having an affair.

But later, Cain gets a call to say Moira has been involved in a hit and run. Who did it? And will Moira survive?

The suspects

Whilst it hasn't been revealed who else is involved, we have come up with a list of potential suspects.

The main suspect is DI Malone and Harriet. But would Harriet allow Malone to hurt someone she cares about?

Next week Emmerdale airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

