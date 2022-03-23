Emmerdale spoilers Cain to die in car crash
Emmerdale spoilers: Cain to die in shock car accident?

Could Chas's life be on the line too?

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale spoilers suggest Cain Dingle could die after a massive car crash.

In new pictures from on-location filming, Cain and sister Chas can be seen in a car, but what happens next?

Emmerdale Feb 10 Cain’s temper reaches such a pique little Kyle runs out and goes missing
Cain is in danger in new Emmerdale spoiler pics (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale spoilers: Does Cain die?

The images, obtained by Metro.co.uk reveal Cain behind the wheel of the car, looking furious.

Chas is in the passenger seat.

The website reports that this is the latest battle in the Cain versus Al Chapman storyline as their feud explodes once again.

Cain is said to be chasing Al at high speed in the vehicle.

At one point in the images, Chas is replaced by a mannequin, suggesting the car chase will end in a stunt. And what better stunt than a huge car crash?

But will Cain or Chas end up dead?

Will one of them have life-changing injuries?

Or could this be the end for Al?

Emmerdale Cain and Chas insist the Dingles disown Liv at the Dingle meeting
Cain and Chas are both at risk (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Cain and Al?

Al and Cain have been at war ever since Al two-timed Cain’s daughter Debbie Dingle with Priya Sharma.

When Al then began a flirtation with Chas and also tried to take over the Woolpack and turn it into flats, the situation got even more heated.

Cain kidnapped Al and locked him up in a barn to teach him a lesson.

But it didn’t work.

Al just hit back and burnt the pub to the ground.

However, eventually Cain got the upper hand after he threatened Al’s partner, Gavin, who then backed out of the development deal, leaving Al with next to nothing.

Emmerdale Feb 7 Ellis has had a job offer abroad, and tells Al he's taking the job
Al and Cain have been at war for months (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Al took revenge by moving in with Kerry Wyatt, the grandmother to Cain’s son, Kyle, and then began manipulating Kyle.

When Cain lashed out, a terrified Kyle ran off and refused to see his dad any more.

Cain hit the bottle hard and it was only Chas who made him see sense.

Cain and Kyle have since rebuilt their relationship.

But what will happen now it looks like Cain and Al are at war once again?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

