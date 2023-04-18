Emmerdale spoilers: Cain attacks Nicky as Caleb looks on

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Nicky comes into violent conflict with Cain as he gets on the angry Dingle’s wrong side. Adding insult to injury, dad Caleb watches Nicky’s beating, refusing to intervene.

How will Nicky react after a pounding from Cain Dingle? And can he keep his misdeeds secret from Gabby?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Nicky tries to talk his way out of a beating from Cain (Credit: ITV)

Shady Nicky gets on the wrong side of angry Cain Dingle

As the story continues, Nicky is trying to raise money for Caleb. Hatching a scheme, he goes after the Audi in Cain’s garage. Nicky picks the lock and sneaks inside.

As he searches frantically for the keys to the Audi, he has no idea that Cain is standing behind him, stony-faced. Has he gotten himself into more trouble than he’d bargained for?

As Cain reveals himself, Nicky is shocked and terrified. Nicky tries to talk his way out of the conflict, but Cain punches him in the stomach.

Caleb arrives, just as their fight heats up. As Nicky is doubled over in pain, he looks up at Caleb for help. But Caleb refuses to intervene in their fight.

Furious, Nicky grabs a spanner to hit back with. But Cain reacts by hitting Nicky in the face, hard.

Caleb stands by as his son takes a beating (Credit: ITV)

Cain simmers over his own actions

Later, Cain meets Moira in the Woolpack to celebrate her birthday. But she can tell by his sullen demeanour that he’s in no mood to party.

Disappointed in himself, Cain tells her what happened between him and Nicky. Moira reassures him, telling him that he’s made great progress with his anger.

Nicky simmers with resentment at his dad (Credit: ITV)

Caleb puts Nicky in his place – and Naomi drops him in it

Outside, in the Woolpack beer garden, Caleb seethes at Nicky, who admits that he was there to steal the Audi. Caleb tells Nicky to watch himself, but Nicky simmers with resentment.

Caleb demands to know where Nicky was last night. Nicky tells him that he was something, then hurries off with Gabby to get some food in the Woolpack.

Later, Naomi shares Nicky’s misdeeds, telling Gabby and Will about his fight with Cain. How will they react?

