Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal everyone is struggling to take in Faith’s news, including Cain.

Cain assaults Liam after finding out he knew about Faith‘s diagnosis.

Meanwhile Chas turns to Al for comfort, but they end up sharing a kiss.

Cain and Chas clash (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain assaults Liam

Chas struggles after finding out about her mother’s illness.

Her heart breaks further when Faith reveals she doesn’t want to carry on with her chemotherapy.

Chas tells Cain about Faith’s decision. Knowing he’s he only one Faith will listen to, she begs him to reach out to her.

However Cain’s anger grows when he finds out his friend Liam, who is a doctor, knew about Faith’s cancer.

Lashing out he throws Liam to the ground before running off. Is this the end of Cain and Liam’s friendship?

Everyone is struggling with Faith’s diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Cain clash

Meanwhile Faith is swayed into continuing her chemo by Chas.

However Chas is in denial and isn’t aware this isn’t the decision Faith wants to make.

Elsewhere, Faith’s great-granddaughter Sarah is struggling with the thought of Faith not being around for her.

And her upset is intensified as Faith’s illness reminds her about her own condition.

Later Chas and Cain clash over Faith’s decision to continue with her chemo.

Cain calls her out for making Faith’s decision for her, leaving Chas feeling guilty.

Chas asks Faith if she’s happy with her decision and she stays strong in front of her daughter.

But her mask slips when Chas leaves, knowing she only made the choice for her.

Faith attempts to make light of her cancer and focus on the positive things, leaving Chas fretting and unable to cope with reality.

Chas and Al get to talking (Credit: ITV)

Chas turns to Al for comfort

Meanwhile Paddy feels useless and unable to help his wife.

Out on Main Street, Chas apologises to a downbeat Al.

The two open up about their respective families, causing a sympathetic Al to comfort Chas.

Al tries to reason with Chas, suggesting she should be more honest with Faith so they can face the reality of her death.

Later at the Woolpack, Chas apologises to Faith for pushing her to continue with chemotherapy.

Faith’s tough exterior crumbles and the two share a hug.

Chas and Al kiss (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al kiss

But later Chas is annoyed when Paddy brings home hospice flyers.

When Al suggests that Chas took things the wrong way with Paddy, she takes her frustrations out on him.

Chas softens when Al says he could be her friend if she would let him.

She thanks him for helping her through a tough time, but keeps up her tough appearance.

Chas attempts to get Al to open up and they begin to relax with each other, sharing an intense moment.

When Chas says she wants to forget everything that’s happening, Al and Chas bond over a bottle of wine and talk about Faith.

As they leave, Chas stumbles onto Al and it’s not long before they share a passionate kiss.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!