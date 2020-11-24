Emmerdale spoilers reveal Cain and Moira face a new setback in next week’s scenes. But will they be able to get through it?

In upcoming scenes, it’s Cain’s birthday and Noah and Sarah surprise him at the garage.

Moira suggests to her husband that he comes home for lunch as it will just be the two of them. But she’s soon disappointed.

Cain is being off with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans think they’ve worked out Al Chapman’s big secret

The next day, Cain’s abrupt with Moira and she worries over his troubled mood.

Later she manages to seduce Cain and although Moira is initially pleased, she knows something is up. Moira is soon left feeling stung and rejected.

Emmerdale: Moira tries to fix things with Cain

In the Woolpack, Rhona guesses something’s up and suggests Moira goes all-out that night to try and fix things with Cain.

Later, it’s obvious Moira has made a big effort but Cain comes home bad-tempered and unyielding leaving her devastated.

Moira tears a strip off Charity (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Mackenzie winds up Moira about her relationship. But she’s soon concerned about Charity.

She tears a strip off Charity about how she’s being about Noah. But Cain steps in to defend his ex against Moira’s accusations.

Moira is upset that her husband has taken Charity’s side.

After some cold words and accusations, Moira begs Cain to explain what’s going on between them.

He finally tells her what’s bothering him – but can they fix things?

Emmerdale: Moira and Cain

Recently Moira and Cain got back together after over a year apart. The couple split last year after Cain discovered Moira had been sleeping with farmhand Nate.

Cain told Moira he still loves her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Laurel and Jai get unexpected news at baby scan

However it turned out Nate was Cain’s long-lost son determined to get revenge on his dad, who he believed abandoned him.

But despite getting back together, Moira actress Natalie J Robb and Cain actor Jeff Hordley have said their character’s relationship ‘won’t be plain sailing’.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.