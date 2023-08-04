In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bob lashes out over his situation with Wendy as his anger issues deepen.

As Bernice sits Bob down and gives him some valuable advice, Bob’s frustration bubbles.

But, will he be able to forgive Wendy for cheating on him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale character Wendy tearfully confesses to Bob (Credit: ITV.com)

Bob found out about Wendy and Liam

Recently, Wendy told Bob that she was going out to a sepsis awareness course at a hotel. Suspicious, Bob then went round to Liam’s house and was greeted by Bear.

Bear suggested that Liam might be seeing someone as he’d been peculiarly happy recently.

Ringing up the hotel, Bob soon found out that there was no course.

Confronting Wendy at home, Bob revealed that he knew the truth about her affair with Liam.

Wendy told him that she was only trying to escape reality and didn’t want to lose the life she had with Bob.

Bob also explained that he was tempted by Bernice but stopped himself from playing away.

Afterwards, Bob had been trying to give Wendy another chance but this proved hard when he almost started a fight with Liam after Rishi’s death.

Bernice gives Bob some advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob’s anger issues deepen

Next week, Wendy tries to make an effort to get closer to Bob. However, she soon realises that he’s been avoiding her on purpose.

Bernice later sits down with Bob at the B&B and tells him that he needs to show Wendy some affection or he’ll risk losing her for good.

Later on, a confusion at the surgery makes things worse as Bob lashes out.

As Bob’s anger issues deepen, will he take Bernice’s advice and make an effort with Wendy? Or, is he kidding himself that he can put her affair behind them?

