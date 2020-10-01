Emmerdale SPOILERS: Billy figures out Dawn’s secret?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Billy starts to wonder what the reason is for Dawn not wanting them to be together. Is he about to find out the truth?

A few weeks ago, Dawn killed dodgy Detective Inspector Malone in self-defence. However as she didn’t want her boyfriend Billy to get involved or know what she had done, Dawn ended their relationship.

Ellis tries to convince Dawn to get back with Billy (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s visit to the Dales Ellis attempts to convince Dawn to get back with Billy but she refuses.

Seeing Dawn is adamant about them not getting back together, Billy becomes aware there must be a secret reason. Is he getting closer to finding out the truth?

Is Billy getting closer to finding out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Later Dawn begins to panic and makes a very cruel move…

What has she done? Has she just made a very big mistake?

Emmerdale: Dawn and Billy

Although Dawn has ended her relationship with Billy, it’s clear she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

Last week, Dawn was furious when she saw Billy and newcomer Meena kissing. Will Dawn ever tell Billy the real reason she broke up with him?

Malone’s death

Viewers know Malone had been tormenting Dawn and Will for months. However when Dawn found out that Harriet had been sleeping with Malone, she went to the police about his corrupt behaviour.

After killing Malone, Harriet helped Dawn cover up his death by burying his body in the graveyard.

Dawn killed Malone (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Harriet discovered from an old work colleague that people were seemingly glad Malone had disappeared. The officer even stated in a few weeks his case could be quietly closed.

Will anyone else ever find out the truth about what really happened to DI Malone?

