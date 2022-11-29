Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice makes shock move as she struggles to deal with her diagnosis

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bernice struggles to deal with her recent diagnosis of the menopause.

She’s struggling with feelings of loneliness on top of her diagnosis.

Will Bernice reach out to anyone for help in Emmerdale spoilers?

Bernice is diagnosed with the menopause (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is diagnosed with the menopause

This week, Bernice gets a shocking diagnosis.

At work, Bernice is feeling irritable and goes to spray Bear with the hose, after he makes an offensive joke about her.

However, she accidentally soaks Mandy’s client instead.

After seeing Bernice acting unusually, Gabby suggests that she might have dementia.

She thinks that it would make sense considering her behaviour.

Filled with fear, Bernice makes an appointment with the GP.

Liam assures her that she doesn’t have dementia, much to Bernice’s relief.

However, he does tell her that she most likely has the menopause.

Bernice is furious and storms out of her appointment, unable to come to terms with the diagnosis.

Bernice struggles to process the news (Credit: ITV)

Bernice struggles with her diagnosis

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Bernice’s struggle to come to terms with her diagnosis.

She’s feeling lonely as well as in disbelief about her menopause.

After quitting her job at the salon, Bernice starts to feel regretful, being her own worst enemy.

Rhona and Gabby try to support Bernice the best they can but struggle to get through to her.

Later on, Laurel and Bear tell Bernice to ask Mandy for her job back.

Afterwards, Bernice is left feeling sorry for herself as she finds a joker card and starts wondering if it could be a sign meant for her.

With this, she makes an offer on something.

But, what does Bernice make an offer on?

Will Bernice listen to her friends’ advice?

