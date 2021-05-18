Emmerdale spoilers reveal Bernice Blackstock returns to the village after 18 months away. But it sounds like not everyone will be thrilled to see her.

In next week’s scenes Bernice makes her way back to the village.

Gabby is thrown to see her mum is back from Australia and so is Liam. He is a bit drunk when he sees her and believes he is seeing things.

Liam is shocked to see Bernice back (Credit: ITV)

Soon Liam convinces Leyla that they should marry sooner than expected, when her dream venue becomes available.

But how will Bernice feel about her former fiancé getting engaged?

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice will put up a fight for Liam

In a recent interview, Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice, was asked if her character will put up a fight for Liam.

When asked if Bernice will let Leyla take her man, told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I think probably we can all guess that she’s not going to take this lying down. She’s going to fight.

Samantha Giles will be returning (Credit: ITV)

“Even if she doesn’t really want Liam in the end, she’s going to fight for him.”

When asked how she think Liam will feel about seeing her again, Samantha said: “I think that he’ll be quite shocked. Yes I’m sure he will cross.

“I certainly don’t think he’s going to be falling at her feet, no.”

Why did Bernice leave Emmerdale?

Bernice left Emmerdale in November 2019 after discovering her ex-husband Charlie, who is the father of her youngest daughter Dee Dee, had been badly injured in a car accident in Australia.

At the time, Bernice was due to marry Liam Cavanagh and Dee Dee was visiting her mum to attend the wedding.

However when they learnt about the accident, Bernice couldn’t send her daughter back to Australia by herself.

Bernice went to Australia in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

But what brings her back?

