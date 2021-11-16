Emmerdale SPOILERS: Ben finds the video footage of Meena drowning Victoria

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers tease an explosive twist as Ben stumbles upon the footage that proves Meena is a killer.

Ben is at Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits digging for evidence to clear his name when he finds the incriminating video.

The blurry images show somebody deliberately holding unconscious Victoria’s head under the water with the intention of killing her.

However, it’s not until Meena shows up and goes to grab the camera that Ben knows what he’s got.

Can he get it to the police?

Emmerdale spoilers: Ben finds the body cam footage

The bodycam footage reveals the sickening truth (Credit: ITV)

It’s only by chance that Meena discovers that Ben is on to her.

She’s spending time with Billy when he takes the call from his former colleague, who begs him to come to HOP and watch the disturbing bodycam footage.

However, Billy is in no mood to rush to Ben’s side after arguing with him earlier in the day.

The two men clashed because Ben’s furious that Jai is trying to pin the survival challenge disaster on him, and he’s been given the boot.

But he rings Billy because he’s horrified by what he’s seeing and needs a second opinion about what is actually going on in the grainy video.

Unfortunately for Ben, Meena has overheard every word and knows exactly what he’s looking at.

So, she excuses herself and heads to find Ben and make sure that evidence never sees the light of day.

Does Meena kill Ben?

Ben doesn’t know who he’s dealing with! (Credit: ITV)

Ben is all alone at HOP as Aaron is busy distracting Jai to buy his boyfriend time to search the place.

He’s surprised by an intruder after hearing a smash in the bar area and then finds drunken Liv trying to rob some wine.

They have a furious argument, and Ben orders her out and despairs at the mess she’s made.

But neither of them saw Meena slip into the deserted building, and now she’s waiting to get Ben alone.

Once they are face-to-face, it’s not long before Meena gives the game away.

But as she goes to grab the camera, things take a surprise turn…

