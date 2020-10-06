Emmerdale SPOILERS: Belle starts to hear Lisa’s voice

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Belle starts to hear Lisa’s voice. Will she be okay?

Currently Belle is being investigated by the police as Jamie told them she is blame for Moira’s hit and run. However viewers and Belle know that Jamie is the one who commited the crime.

Next week, Paddy convinces Belle to work one last shift at the vet surgery alongside Jamie. But things soon turn nasty when Belle goes out for revenge.

Belle switches two vials in Jamie’s car (Credit: ITV)

She switches two vials of veterinary drugs that Jamie keeps in his car. When Jamie finds out he tells Paddy what she’s done.

At first Belle denies it then unrepentantly admits the truth and quits her job before Jamie or Paddy have the chance to fire her.

When Belle’s left alone, it’s revealed that she’s started hearing the voice of Lisa in her head. Is Belle not coping with everything going on?

Belle starts to hear Lisa’s voice (Credit: ITV)

Later Nate tries to encourage a drained Belle to stay positive after a meeting with their solicitor.

Meanwhile Belle’s voices try to convince her that Jamie’s wife Andrea is to blame for everything she’s going through.

Belle decides to take action…

But later, Jamie sets a plan against Belle in motion.

Emmerdale: A history of Belle

Back in 2014, Belle and her friend Gemma got into an argument over a boy. During the argument Belle pushed Gemma and she hit her head.

Although Gemma was seemingly okay, she later collapsed and it was revealed she was brain stem dead and had her life support turned off.

Belle struggled with the guilt of what happened with Gemma and eventually went to young offenders, where she began to hear voices in her head.

Belle began struggling with her mental health shortly after her best friend died (Credit: ITV)

When she was released she began hearing Gemma’s voice who told her to vandalised Edna Birch’s house and self harm.

Belle soon tried to kill herself but was stopped by her half-brother Cain. Later she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been having treatment, which includes medication, ever since.

But has the stress of everything with Jamie become too much for Belle?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

