Emmerdale SPOILERS: Belle drops a bombshell on Jamie

In tonight's Emmerdale (Friday, April 17) Belle drops a bombshell on Jamie.

For weeks, Jamie has been juggling two women. While he got back together with wife Andrea, he has also been sleeping with colleague Belle.

Emmerdale receptionist Belle tells Jamie she loves him (Credit: ITV)

But it looks like things are about to get even more complicated in the love triangle...

As the celebrations of Sam and Lydia's wedding are getting underway this evening, Belle heads outside of the Woolpack to get some air.

Soon she and Jamie are having a chat and he confesses that he loves her and wants to leave Andrea.

But Belle is terrified by Jamie's words and doesn't want him to say it. She soon realises she feels the same way and tells him she loves him too.

The pair soon share a kiss. But will Jamie actually leave Andrea?

What happens in next week's Emmerdale for Belle and Jamie?

In next week's episodes, Belle has an appointment at the salon. However she's horrified when she realises her and Andrea's appointment is at the same time, forcing them to be around each other.

Belle and Andrea are in the salon together (Credit: ITV)

After confessing her love to Andrea's husband, Belle can't help but feel awkward. But will her behaviour cause Andrea's suspicions to rise?

Will Andrea find out about Belle and Jamie?

Emmerdale hasn't yet confirmed how or even if Andrea will find out the truth. But affairs don't seem to stay a secret in soapland.

Will Andrea and Belle both fall pregnant?

Jamie slept with Belle and Andrea in the same day (Credit: ITV)

A popular theory among fans is that both Andrea and Belle will fall pregnant with Jamie's children.

Although a pregnancy storyline hasn't been confirmed, Jamie did sleep with both women in one day.

Could his lies come back to bite him?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

