Emmerdale spoilers: Belle dies after being abandoned by Ellis?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Belle Dingle is in danger as she is abandoned by Ellis Chapman. What’s more, little Kyle is also with her – will he survive?

As Belle and Ellis move closer to rekindling their romance, Priya Sharma is still in the background and Ellis certainly feels a pull to her.

So when he chooses to rescue Priya and leaves Belle quite literally out in the cold, will it cost Belle her life?

Ellis is torn between two women (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle gets her hopes up

Ellis invites Belle and Kyle on an excursion and they head to a forest. Things looks to be going well when Belle leans in for a kiss…

But she is disappointed when Ellis’s phone rings. It’s Priya, who is struggling to eat and has reached out to him for help.

Dropping everything with Belle immediately, Ellis rushes off to help Priya. But she’s already regretting her decision to call him and furious Ellis can’t believe he’s wasted his time.

Back in the forest, things have turned pretty serious for Belle and Kyle…

Belle’s life is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Does Belle die?

Kyle has twisted his ankle and Belle decides they need to head home to get it seen too.

But Belle panics when she realises she gave the car keys to Ellis to look after. She smashes the car window to get them inside as Kyle gets colder and colder.

Belle tries to call for help, but she has no signal. She manages to get enough bars to leave a terrified voicemail for Ellis before her battery dies.

Shivering and scared, Belle tries to keep Kyle warm in the car.

They huddle together, but it’s not long before both are unconscious and looking very pale.

Will they survive the night? Will anyone rescue them? Or are they both set to lose their lives to the cold, frosty night?

Cain will not let this one go (Credit: ITV)

Cain out for revenge

Of course, whatever happens Cain Dingle is not going to take it well that Ellis left his sister and his son all alone in the forest.

By the end of the week he is out for revenge. But who is really responsible for what happened?

And who will pay the price for messing with Cain’s family?

