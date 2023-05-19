In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Belle confesses her killer secret to Tom after he finds out the shocking truth about his dad.

As Jimmy tells Tom that his dad Carl killed his grandad Tom, Belle feels obliged to tell Tom the truth about her own killer secret.

But, as Belle opens up to Tom about the death of Gemma, how will Tom react to the news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom handles the news badly (Credit: ITV)

Tom learns the truth of Carl’s murderous ways

Next week, Belle tries her best to get Tom and Jimmy to speak to each other. She watches on as things look positive between them.

However, Tom’s soon filled with anger as Jimmy accidentally lets slip that Carl murdered Tom’s namesake grandad, Tom King.

Tom is overwhelmed by the revelation about his dad and storms out of the Woolpack quickly. He’s left struggling to accept that his dad killed his grandad.

Belle rushes off to find Tom and comfort him, but will she make things worse for Tom when she reveals a secret of her own?

Tom doesn’t take it well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle brings up Gemma’s death

As Belle tries to support Tom she’s left worrying about how he would react to her own killer secret. With this, Belle decides to tell Tom the truth about her past.

At the Dingles, Tom’s shaken when Belle reveals that she accidentally killed her best friend Gemma. She pushed her over during an argument making Gemma hit her head on a rock and bleed to death.

After hearing the news, Tom rushes off making Belle fear that their relationship is ruined. Trying to take in both killer confessions, Tom takes things out on Jimmy in the pub.

But, will Tom learn to forgive Belle and make peace with both her and his family? Can he put the past behind him and move on?

Will Tom forgive Belle?