Emmerdale SPOILERS: Belle feels awkward around Andrea

Emmerdale is full of tension next week when a guilty Belle Dingle bumps into Andrea Tate at the beauty salon.

Over the last few months Emmerdale viewers have watched the chemistry develop between former colleagues Belle and Jamie.

Belle and Jamie have been secretly seeing each other (Credit: ITV)

But they didn't stop at lustful looks across the vets... the pair have been sneaking secret afternoons of passion together.

Even the fact that Belle has been dating Ellis Chapman hasn't stopped the pair, and neither has Jamie's marriage to Andrea.

Jamie and Andrea split at Christmas after Andrea's fling with Graham Foster was revealed, but the pair were supposed to be getting things back on track.

This week sees Jamie tell Belle he loves her (Credit: ITV)

However, while Andrea thinks their reunion has been going well, little does she know her husband is sleeping with Belle behind her back.

Jamie chooses Belle

At the end of this week Jamie will confess his love for Belle, leaving her reeling.

But that's not all he confesses, he also tells her that he is going to leave Andrea so that they can be a proper couple.

Well, this is awkward! (Credit: ITV)

Belle's awkward encounter

Belle is thrilled, but with Jamie still to tell his wife the truth, things get awkward next week when she bumps into Andrea at the salon.

After arriving for her appointment, Belle is mortified when she sees Andrea is there having her hair done.

Andrea is none the wiser that Jamie is about to break her heart, and the pair bond over beauty treatments, leaving Belle feeling awkward.

Andrea has no idea Jamie is planning to dump her for Belle (Credit: ITV)

But how long will it be before Jamie finally does the decent thing and tells his wife the truth?

Or is he going to carry on stringing both women along for a while longer?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

