Emmerdale spoilers: Baby Esther rushed to hospital while Samson’s babysitting

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that baby Esther is taken to hospital whilst Samson’s babysitting her.

As Esther falls ill, Samson rings for an ambulance.

But, will Samson get the blame in Emmerdale?

Samson ‘saves’ Esther’s life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson rushes Esther to hospital

Samson agrees to babysit Esther for Amelia next week.

However, Sarah panics when she discovers that Esther has an extremely high temperature.

With Samson worried for Esther’s health, he rings for an ambulance.

At the hospital, Esther’s given the all clear, with Dan praising Samson for ‘saving’ Esther’s life.

Noah gets jealous of the attention Samson’s receiving. Samson, however, loves being depicted as a hero.

Later on, Samson arrives to check on Esther. But, does he have an ulterior motive for wanting to see his daughter?

Samson’s schemes are uncovered (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson’s blackmailing is exposed

As Samson pretends to care about checking on Esther, he continues to blackmail Noah for more money.

Noah pays Samson to stay away from Amelia and Esther. After receiving the money Samson’s interest in Esther suddenly disappears.

As Samson explains that he no longer wants to babysit Esther, Amelia worries that she won’t be able to afford childcare.

With this, she asks Noah if he would be able to kindly help her out with paying for a new babysitter.

Noah is fed up and suggests that Amelia’s only with him for the money. Amelia’s heartbroken by the accusation.

Afterwards, Charity becomes suspicious of Noah’s reaction and uncovers the truth. Noah no longer has any of his trust fund left due to Samson’s blackmailing.

Samson’s in the firing line as the truth finally comes out. As Sam tells Samson to move out, will Samson be able to redeem himself?

Or, will he finally face the repercussions of his actions?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Samson have to face the consequences of his actions? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!