Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur stands up to bullies as April turns violent

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Arthur stands up to the bullies while gathering support from his friends.

As bully Marshall approaches Arthur, he defends himself.

Will Arthur do enough to get the bullies off his case?

Marshall is bullying Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Arthur is being bullied

Viewers will know that Arthur recently came out as gay.

As he shouted at April after she invited him round for dinner, Arthur struggled to deal with her crush on him.

Later on, Arthur asked Nicola to play a game of hangman.

He spelt out the words ‘I am gay’ on the piece of paper.

Nicola supported Arthur and told him that his mum will love him no matter what.

When Arthur told Laurel later on she was just as supportive.

However, while Arthur was speaking to Nicola, Elliot came downstairs and spotted the piece of paper with Arthur’s secret on.

He then told Cathy, April, Heath and other pupils at school about Arthur’s sexuality.

Nicola found out and told Elliot off for his actions.

Now, Arthur is being bullied by a lad called Marshall.

Arthur stays strong (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur stands up to the bullies

Next week, Marshall arrives at the café and continues to bully Arthur.

April protects her friend and punches Marshall in the face.

Rhona’s shocked when she hears about April turning to physical violence to defend her friend.

Later on, Arthur sits Cathy and April down and tells them that he has a plan to get Marshall off of his case.

The girls are all interested in Arthur’s plan.

But, what is it, and will it work?

Will Marshall get the message and stay away from him?

Or will Marshall step his bullying up a gear?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Marshall leave Arthur alone? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!