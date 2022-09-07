Emmerdale spoilers: Archie turns evil again as Jai moves in?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Laurel asks Jai to move back in with her, leaving Archie devastated.

As the pair take their relationship to the next level, Archie isn’t as chuffed as the happy couple are.

Could this spark the return of Archie’s evil streak in Emmerdale Spoilers?

Laurel and Jai announce the news (Credit: ITV)

Jai is moving back in in Emmerdale spoilers

Viewers will remember that Jai and Archie moved out of Laurel’s when the couple broke up.

The pair had struggled through many hardships together, but Laurel decided to officially end things for good once Jai betrayed her.

The first sign of betrayal happened when Jai took a £50,000 loan out in Laurel’s name, committing fraud.

It was only when she was going to buy her house that she found out the debt she was in.

This almost ended the couple’s relationship for good, but Laurel decided to give Jai another chance.

However, when drugs were found in Take a Vow on the chair that Jai had been sitting on, Laurel assumed that Jai was using again, finishing things with him for good.

Now, after finding out that Suzy and Leyla were the ones using, Jai and Laurel rekindled their relationship.

In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Laurel and Jai decide to take another serious step when Laurel asks Jai to move back in with her.

Telling the kids over chocolate cake at The Hide, Archie shows that he’s not happy about having to move back in with Laurel and Arthur.

The last time he was there, he caused a lot of trouble.

Will his jealousy cause him to turn evil again?

Is the old Archie back? (Credit: ITV)

Archie’s evil streak

Archie’s evil side started creeping out when Arthur started bullying him.

Arthur was jealous that Archie was getting so much attention from his mum and started to torment him.

Whilst the truth finally was exposed, Archie started blaming everything on Arthur, getting him into trouble for things he hadn’t done.

He even started to blackmail him to do things, despite being much younger.

When Archie fell off a bookcase due to no fault but his own, he told Laurel and Jai that Arthur had pushed him.

No longer bullying Archie, Arthur was still getting blamed for his injuries.

Now that Archie’s moving back in with Arthur, will this evil side return?

