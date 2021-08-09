Emmerdale SPOILERS: April’s internet bully unmasked?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers tease the reveal of April’s abusive troll as the anonymous villain ups their game.

Devastated April has been hiding her misery from her worried dad Marlon ever since he gave back her mobile phone.

But her nightmare is far from over.

Emmerdale spoilers: The troll gets closer

Nasty messages arrive on her birthday (Credit: ITV)

April’s lied that everything is ok now, but the troll scares her witless during her birthday celebrations next week.

She’s already confided in close pal Cathy that she’s terrified to be at home, so when she gets a typed birthday card, she panics.

April now knows her troll is close by, and she’s convinced that they are lining up a surprise attack.

Hoping to scare them off, April launches a furious retaliation to the latest set of sick messages online.

But instead of backing down, her mystery tormentor goes ballistic and fires countless abusive messages right back.

Convinced she’s in grave danger, April locks herself away. But who is the person responsible for this horrifying campaign of abuse?

April’s troll: the suspects.

Cathy Hope

Does Cathy have something to hide? (Credit: ITV)

It’s been Cathy who has acted as April’s confidante during her trolling hell.

She’s been quick to tell the traumatised Windsor to ignore her haters and rise above them.

But Cathy didn’t act so kindly when she was giving April hell over her Ellis crush debacle.

We know she’s got a mean streak, but could Cathy really do something so despicable to her best mate?

Heath Hope

Heath is feeling neglected (Credit: ITV)

Jealous Heath has been feeling ignored just lately, with April and Cathy hogging the limelight.

Bob’s young son was very unhappy when April’s dramas overshadowed his recent footballing achievements.

A sure-fire way to get attention is to do something so terrible that everyone will notice you.

Could Heath be behind April’s abuse?

Arthur Thomas

It wouldn’t be the first time Arthur has turned bully (Credit: ITV)

Suspicion has fallen on April’s school friends, and Arthur is among those with access to the social channels her troll uses.

He used to be a good lad, but Arthur revealed himself capable of real cruelty when bullying young Archie last year.

His violent mistreatment of Jai’s little boy shocked mum Laurel.

Is Arthur up to his bullying tricks again?

Gabby Thomas

Gabby has lashed out before (Credit: ITV)

As the heir to Kim Tate’s ‘Queen of Mean’ title, Gabby has got to be in the mix.

April’s efforts to bring the community together in mourning after Leanna’s tragic death could have rankled Gabby.

It would have looked bad if the pregnant Thomas verbally lashed out at someone so much younger.

What better way to have her say than behind a keyboard where nobody could prove Gabby was the culprit?