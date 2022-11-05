Emmerdale spoilers: April in fresh heartbreak after Cathy causes more trouble

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that April is set to be hurt by a snub from village crush Arthur Thomas.

It was recently revealed that April Windsor has a crush on fellow classmate and neighbour Arthur.

However, Arthur secretly knows – and fears that April’s feelings for him may spoil their friendship.

Meanwhile, young Cathy Hope has concocted a plan to bring the two together.

Can Cathy successfully matchmake April and Arthur?

April has a crush on Arthur (Credit: ITV)

April is crushing on Arthur

Viewers recently learned that April has a crush on her friend Arthur.

However, April’s stepmum, Rhona, also learned of this fact and let slip to Arthur’s mum, Laurel.

But Arthur overheard the conversation, and told Laurel not to let anyone know that he knows too.

Arthur’s secret knowledge soon makes things awkward for them both when they sit down to talk in the café.

Will Arthur’s knowing spoil things between him and April? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur snubs April

The storyline continues as Cathy puts her plan to get Arthur and April together into motion.

However, Cathy’s plan soon backfires on them both.

Athur’s knowledge of April’s feelings soon make things awkward while they are talking in the café.

During the conversation, Arthur bolts out.

He makes an excuse, saying he needs to get his homework done.

April is left feeling rejected.

How will she react to this public humiliation?

As Arthur bolts out of the cafe, April is left feeling sore (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur hurts April with cruel rejection

Arthur’s extreme reaction in the café hurts poor April.

In the background, Lydia looks on, concerned. But can she offer any wise words?

And will Arthur’s strange behaviour cause April to realise that Arthur knows the truth?

Can their friendship recover?

Will Arthur come to reciprocate April’s feelings for him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

