Emmerdale Spoilers: Yet another break up next week as ‘Dales couples drop like flies?

Who will be the latest Emmerdale couple to split?

By Joel Harley

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed another break up in the ‘Dales as the pressure becomes too much for one village couple, and a secret comes to light.

Hot on the heels of Leyla and Liam, and Vanessa and Suzy, another pair call it quits.

But is it for good?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for next week below.

Matty, Moira and Amy sit around the kitchen table, looking tense
Moira and Amy return from Belfast, but the atmosphere is tense (Credit: ITV)

Amy breaks up with Matty in Emmerdale spoilers

As the week begins, Moira and Amy return to the village from Belfast.

Matty is still upset that Moira and Amy had kept Kyle’s secret from him.

But far from being apologetic, Amy insists that their relationship is over.

She says that Kyle is her priority now.

Matty. Amy and Moira argue over the kitchen table on Emmerdale
Amy tells Matty that their relationship is over (Credit: ITV)

Amy is also determined to clear Moira’s name, as Chloe thinks she was Al’s mystery woman.

She tells Chloe to shut down her investigation, for Kerry’s sake.

She is relieved when Chloe agrees.

However, Chloe is the one left feeling hurt when Amy asks her to move out.

With nowhere left to turn, Chloe tells her sister she’s pregnant.

Will Amy change her mind about kicking her sister out?

Later, Matty makes a heartfelt apology to Amy.

Can the pair reconcile?

Amy shares Chloe’s pregnancy with Moira

Matty’s heartfelt apology to Amy seems to have done the trick, and the pair get back together.

Later, Amy tells Moira and Mack about her reconciliation with Matty and that Chloe has stopped investigating Al’s mystery woman.

She then reveals that Chloe is pregnant.

Mack squirms, relieved that no-one knows he is the baby’s father.

Matty stands over a pile of rocks in the barn
Consumed by guilt, Kyle creates a memorial for Al (Credit: ITV)

Kyle is tormented by his crime

Meanwhile, at the barn, tormented Kyle makes a memorial for Al.

The next day, Matty finds Kyle’s memorial.

Finding the small pile of rocks, he realises what Kyle is up to.

Later, he tells Amy and Moira about the memorial.

As the family feign a sense of normality for Kyle’s sake, Matty worries that it’s too soon for the youngster to go back to school.

Can Kyle hold it together?

