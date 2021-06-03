Emmerdale spoilers reveal Andrea’s dog is targeted in a cruel plan. But will the dog be okay?

A couple of weeks ago Jamie gave Millie a dog and Andrea agreed that she could keep her.

In next week’s scenes Andrea invites Charles away camping with her and Millie.

Andrea invites Charles on the camping trip (Credit: ITV)

But soon Meena does her best to try and put Andrea off the idea.

Meanwhile Gabby is annoyed when Andrea comes into Home Farm with her dog, Princess, to get Millie’s sleeping bag for the camping trip.

The dog soils Gabby’s handbag, leaving Gabby furious.

Meena tries to sow doubt into Charles’ mind (Credit: ITV)

Across the village, Meena intercepts Charles outside of the church, after waiting around for him, to sow doubt into his mind about being with Andrea.

Meena talks to Charles about Andrea introducing another father figure so soon into Millie’s life.

Emmerdale spoilers: Princess targeted

The next day Noah cleans Gabby’s handbag as Gabby voices how the dog, Princess, is now on borrowed time.

Later Andrea leaves Princess securely tied up in the shade as she heads in to reason with Millie.

Whilst Andrea is distracted, someone can be seen luring Princess with her favourite toy into the parked car and slamming the door shut.

Princess is trapped (Credit: ITV)

As the sunbeams down mercilessly, Princess remains trapped in the boiling car.

The poor dog desperately scrabbles to escape to no avail. Soon the camping trip is off and we learn who orchestrated this terrible ordeal for the dog.

Will Princess be okay and who would do something so awful?

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 3) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

