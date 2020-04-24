Emmerdale SPOILERS: Andrea discovers Jamie and Belle's affair

In next week's Emmerdale, Jamie's plan to juggle two women fails as Andrea finds out the truth about his affair with Belle.

A couple of weeks ago, Jamie got back together with wife Andrea but has also been sleeping with colleague Belle.

He has told his lover he will come clean to his other half. But before he tells Andrea about his affair, she finds out the truth for herself...

Jamie plans to meet up with Belle, but their plans are ruined when Andrea asks Belle if she can look after Millie.

After spending some time with Jamie and Andrea's daughter, Belle begins to feel guilty at the idea of breaking up her parents' marriage.

Jamie is married to Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Is she having second thoughts?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale episodes have been reduced to three a week, resulting in timeline issues. This means Easter will be celebrated on-screen next week. But it's not a fun Easter celebration for Andrea...

At the Easter egg hunt, Belle and Jamie try their best to hide the awkwardness between them. But after spending time with Millie, Belle tells Jamie to forget their affair and fix things with Andrea.

Meanwhile, Nate watches suspiciously from the side and later asks Belle if she's still seeing Jamie. Unable to hide the truth, she comes clean to him.

Soon Jamie and Belle meet up in private and declare their love for one another.

Jamie and Belle meet up but they're being watched (Credit: ITV)

But little do they know, someone is watching them from behind a tree...

They are unaware Andrea just heard everything and she is left completely heartbroken.

Andrea's heartbreak

The next day, she struggles to act like nothing's wrong to Jamie and Millie and once she gets to work at Take A Vow, she breaks down.

As Leyla tries to vent about her troubles with Liam, Andrea starts crying inconsolably. She tells Leyla that Jamie is cheating on her with Belle.

Andrea breaks own to Leyla )Credit: ITV)

Leyla gives Andrea some advice and tells her she needs to decide whether to keep fighting for their marriage.

Will Andrea tell Jamie she knows about his affair?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

