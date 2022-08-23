Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia runs away?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Amelia wants to go on the run as her relationship with Noah fails to win Dan’s approval.

Amelia is desperate to stay with Noah and has the idea of running away from Emmerdale village with him but he is doubtful of her plan.

Will Noah be able to convince Amelia to stay in Emmerdale spoilers?

Amelia is unsure of what to do (Credit: ITV)

Amelia wants to run away in Emmerdale spoilers

Noah and Amelia get closer than ever as they make their relationship official.

Amelia has had eyes for her friend for a while, frequently visiting him in prison.

Being delighted that the feeling is mutual, Amelia doesn’t want anything to stand in their way.

However, Amelia knows that Dan will never let them be together as he views Noah as a bad influence on her, despite him being her rock during her secret pregnancy.

Opening up to Noah, Amelia comes up with a plan.

She wants to run away with Noah and head off to London to start a new life together.

Noah tells her that he won’t go with her and that her plan won’t work but Amelia is determined to go.

Later, Charles hears of Amelia’s plan and is quick to tell Dan who is worried sick when he hears the news.

As a bus heads out of the village, Dan fears that Amelia may have already left.

Has Amelia really gone?

Will Amelia really go? (Credit: ITV)

Who’s the daddy?

Amelia’s pregnancy came as a shock to viewers – and to Amelia herself!

It hadn’t been known that Amelia had slept with anyone prior to her finding out about the baby.

She thought about having an abortion, but couldn’t do it.

Fans have been speculating over the identity of the father and with Noah being ruled out, other suggestions include Jacob Gallagher and Samson Dingle.

However, actress Daisy Campbell has dropped a huge hint saying the father is “not really in the picture”.

So who could it be?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!