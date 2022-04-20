Emmerdale’s Kerry (Laura Norton) is chilled when she spots Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) using her phone to take selfies next week, spoilers reveal.

The teen is left feeling annoyed when Kerry makes a joke about how many filters she has on her photos.

But Amelia doesn’t see the funny side of this at all, making her feelings clear to a bemused Kerry.

Emmerdale spoilers suggest concerns for Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

What’s happened to Amelia in Emmerdale lately?

Kerry later wonders if there could be something deeper at the root of it and decides to talk to the youngster.

But will her words bring Amelia closer to her, or just drive her further away?

And her dad, Dan, is worrying about her online influencer friends too.

Poor old Amelia hasn’t had the easiest of times in Emmerdale just lately.

She recently had the humiliating experience of being rejected by her love interest, Noah Dingle.

Noah followed up his rejection by being rather horrible to poor Amelia.

He used her to make newcomer Chloe jealous.

“I don’t want you, I’ve never wanted you. I was using you take make her jealous,” he told Amelia.

“But, you said I looked pretty,” a devastated Amelia said.

“I can’t believe you fell for that, Amelia, no one would look at you twice.”

He added: “Not even with a load of make-up. You’re nothing special and you never will be.”

Amelia is not happy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Noah to hurt Amelia in Emmerdale after cruel behaviour?

She was distraught when crush Noah Dingle rejected her

A visibly upset Amelia, fled the party in tears while, Samson Dingle shook his head at his cousin, asking, “What is wrong with you?”

But Noah’s horrible words have clearly had repercussions on sensitive Amelia, as Kerry is about to see.

Could Noah’s rejection push Amelia deeper in the depths of team self-hate?

Fans have already voiced concern that Noah won’t stop.

And will Kerry be able to step in before it’s too late?

It’s not the only time Amelia has shown signs of poor self-esteem.

In March, after Cathy telling her that Sam is her boyfriend, Amelia was seen showing Cathy pics of beautiful Instagram models.

“I’d love to be like them,” she’d sighed before Cathy brought her back down to earth, saying, “You’re great as you are.”

Could we seeing the beginnings of an eating disorder for Amelia? Or could her online obsession lead to even something more dangerous?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!