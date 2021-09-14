Emmerdale SPOILERS: All-new pictures for next week September 19 – 23

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Charity’s life is going to be left hanging in the balance, while Paddy gets in too deep with Kim and Gabby wants to get a ring on it!

Paddy sells his soul

Paddy’s furious when he learns that Marlon is planning to sell his entire stake in the pub to Al.

Determined this won’t happen, the desperate vet begs for Kim’s help to get rid of Al, but getting him out of HOP is actually very appealing to her.

She tells Paddy he will need to do something in return for her – dope her racing horse so it wins.

Against his better judgment, he agrees.



Paddy is backed further into a corner when Kim warns him that his problems could worsen if her doped horse doesn’t win its race.

Fortunately it does win and Kim hands Paddy an envelope of cash, suggesting there’s a lot more to come if he avails himself again.



Charity left for dead

Chas’s woes worsen when the Woolpack electric cuts out, but what she doesn’t realise is that someone has deliberately severed the external mains cable.

When Chas and Marlon are forced to close for the day, a hooded figure breaks into the pub, crowbars open the till and pockets the money.

Charity is knocked over when she catches the intruder and is left unconscious in a pool of blood.

At the hospital later Chas is distraught to discover that semi-conscious Charity has a bleed on the brain.

Gabby and Jamie elope

Heavily pregnant Gabby tells Jamie they either elope and get married or they are done.

An increasingly rattled Jamie goes to see Dawn and begs her to take him back, saying they could run away together and start a happy life away from their mistakes.



Meanwhile, Diane gets wind of Gabby’s plans and tries unsuccessfully to talk her out of them.

Gabby grabs her bags and leaves Jamie a voicemail, telling him to meet her on the lane outside the village.

Diane meanwhile recruits Kim to try and talk some sense into her and they dash to Gabby’s parked car.

Is she there?

Diane’s date

Diane’s not too impressed when her date, Michael, is more interested in his jigsaw than her – and it’s left to her ex Rodney to step in and save the day.

Kim’s onto Will?

Will’s loyalty is rewarded as Kim appoints him as her new Estate Manager but Kim grows suspicious about Will’s relocation of Priya and Ellis’ survival night.

