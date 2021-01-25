Emmerdale spoilers reveal Al realises he’s been caught out in tonight’s episode when Priya catches him cheating with Debbie.

Recently Debbie, who has been seeing Al for months, returned to the village. But she soon realised that Al is engaged to Priya Sharma.

Debbie told Priya about Al’s cheating and together the women have been plotting their revenge.

Debbie suggests to Al that they get married (Credit: ITV)

However a preview clip for tonight’s episode (Monday, January 25) the two women confront Al.

In the clip, Al goes to meet Debbie in a barn for a few drinks. She soon suggests to Al that they get married. Taken off guard, Al says no.

But he soon begins to backtrack saying that he was surprised by her suggestion.

Debbie tells him they could get married in secret and says: “I mean really, can you think of a reason why we shouldn’t do this.”

Al realises he’s been caught out (Credit: ITV)

Al responds saying: “No I can’t.” But very soon Priya steps out from behind the hay and says: “I can.”

Al looks shocked, realising he’s been caught out!

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s next for Al, Priya and Debbie?

This week, things will continue to get worse for Al.

When he gets back to the HOP office, Kim accuses him of taking thousands of pounds from the company bank account.

Debbie told Priya about Al’s cheating (Credit: ITV)

Marlon is worried about Ellis and urges Al to fight for his son. But the chef is conflicted when Debbie asks him to stick by her as she tries to force Al to leave the village for good.

How did Al and Debbie meet?

Debbie and Al met last year when his car broke down in Scotland. Charity put Al in contact with Debbie, who is a mechanic, as a favour to Priya.

But now the two women have caught on to him and have set him up, could he end up leaving the village?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

