Emmerdale SPOILERS: Al devastated as Priya sleeps with his son?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Priya grows close to Al’s son Ellis. But will they end up sleeping together as things starts to get steamy?

Priya was previously engaged to Al Chapman. However earlier this year, she discovered that he had been cheating on her with Debbie Dingle.

The two women got their revenge on him by stealing money from the HOP account and framing the theft on Al, which resulted in him losing his job.

Al cheated on Priya with Debbie (Credit: ITV)

However when Charity confessed Debbie was behind the money going missing, Al told Kim Tate and he was rehired, meaning he has to work alongside Priya.

In next week’s scenes Al fires his ex-fiancé, wrongly assuming she dished the dirt on him to a client.

Later Charity Dingle breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client’s contact to get back into Chas’s good books.

Al catches Charity stealing a contact from the HOP office (Credit: ITV)

But soon Al walks in and catches Charity red-handed. Trying to distract him, she throws the trophy from his business award in the air and makes a run for it.

As Al leaps to catch his trophy, he falls and bangs his head, dropping to the floor. Charity stares at him, unsure what to do.

Emmerdale Spoilers: Priya and Ellis sleep together?

Meanwhile, at Ellis’s, things stared to get steamy between him and Priya.

Things start to get steamy with Ellis and Priya (Credit: ITV)

Will they end up sleeping together?

Ellis and Al

Emmerdale viewers know Ellis and Al have had a very turbulent relationship.

After finding out about Al’s cheating, Ellis was furious with his dad and Al ended up leaving the village for a few days.

When he returned, he tried to make things right with Ellis. But how will he react if something happens between Ellis and Priya?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

