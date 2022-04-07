Emmerdale spoilers: Shock affair for Belle and Al?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Belle agrees to go into partnership with the Devil: aka Al Chapman.

After all he’s done to her family, is this really the best move?

And could their Emmerdale business association lead to more?

Something is brewing, but is it business or love? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Al plays dirty

Fed-up with her lot at the B&B, Belle has been exploring new career options.

She’s got her heart set on entering the wellness market and has been discussing her ideas with Al.

Al’s been trying to get a new job, but keeps getting rejected so he’s keen to jump on board anything that could see him earn big bucks.

He encouraged Belle to present her ideas to Pollard, but it soon became clear Al was paying a little too much attention to them himself…

Later this week, Al steals her plans and passes them off as her own. Will she find out?

Belle wants more than life at the B&B (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s new career

Next week Belle begins her meditation teacher training.

She wants a future away from the B&B and is doing all she can to secure that.

Al eventually decides to apologise to her for stealing her ideas.

The pair then agree to enter into a partnership together.

But Belle is no fool.

Knowing exactly what Al is like, she sets some ground rules. He’s impressed by her savviness and looks forward to working together.

But could it lead to more?

Belle and Al aren’t the best idea (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Affair for Belle and Al?

Al has bedded a lot of women from the village – Kim, Kerry, Priya, Debbie – he’s even tried his hand with Belle’s cousin, Chas Dingle.

Apart from current squeeze, Kerry, none of these woman have the best things to say about Al and would surely warn Belle to steer clear.

However, Belle also doesn’t have the best taste in men.

From married Jermaine to serial killer Lachlan and married (again!) Jamie Tate, her track record speaks for itself.

She has also dated Al’s son, Ellis, but the father and son have shared women before because both fell for Priya.

Could Belle really be tempted to fall into bed – quite literally – with Al?

And what would brother Cain have to say about it?

Al is his nemesis, so chances are he would go ballistic.

Fans aren’t here for it (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced an affair is on the way

Viewers can see the affair brewing – and they aren’t happy about it!

“Hope we aren’t gonna have a Al and Belle get together,” said one.

“If Belle and Al sleep together I swear to god,” agreed a second.

A third added: “Please don’t pair Belle with Al.”

“Belle stay well clear of Al for god’s sake. He’s a idiot.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

