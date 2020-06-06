Emmerdale SPOILERS: Aaron receives a letter from Robert in lockdown

In next week's Emmerdale, Cain and Aaron are thrown together in lockdown and Aaron receives a letter from prison.

In the first week of lockdown episodes, viewers will see uncle and nephew Cain and Aaron adjust to life in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Cain is adamant he won't be opening up about his feelings to Aaron.

Cain and Aaron are thrown together in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

When the mail comes, Cain sees there's a letter with a prison stamp on it. Not wanting Aaron to fall back into despair over his ex-husband Robert, he decides to hide the letter in a magazine.

As the days start to pass by, Cain and Aaron get drunk, but the mechanic lets slip about the letter leaving Aaron furious.

Robert cut all contact with Aaron and sent divorce papers when he went to prison (Credit: ITV)

Cain can't remember where he put the letter and a furious Aaron rails at him, giving him some home truths about him and Moira.

Later, Cain makes an attempt to apologise to his nephew but he struggles to open up.

How will Aaron cope with the letter? Will it set him back? And what about Cain? Will he come to terms with how he really feels?

Emmerdale: Lockdown episodes

Nearly two weeks ago it was announced Emmerdale had returned to filming in order to record lockdown episodes.

There will be six episodes altogether. The episodes will feature Cain and Aaron, Mandy and Vinny, Sam and Lydia, Al, Marlon and Ellis, Chas and Paddy and Jimmy and Nicola.

Six special lockdown episodes will air (Credit: ITV)

Old resentments and past feuds will resurface and old wounds will be exposed.

Elsewhere relationships come under scrutiny and doubts and insecurities will be laid bare.

However lockdown may heal problems for some and others will find that sparkle again.