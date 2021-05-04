Emmerdale SPOILERS: Aaron left for dead after vicious attack

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Aaron is attacked when he breaks into Pollard’s house. But will he be okay?

Recently viewers saw Eric Pollard give his girlfriend Brenda an expensive brooch. In this week’s scenes, Brenda accuses Pollard’s ex-girlfriend Faith of stealing the brooch after it goes missing.

But is she accusing the wrong person?

In next week’s scenes Brenda continues to accuse Faith of stealing her brooch.

However Aaron overhears. Knowing the truth he realises he needs to do something to sort the situation out.

Pollard tries to explain to Brenda that he only has eyes for her (Credit: ITV)

Pollard tries to explain to Brenda that he only has eyes for her. But Brenda is heartbroken and adamant that their relationship is over as long as Faith is in the village.

When Mack refuses to return the brooch, Aaron decides to take matters into his own hands and steals it back from him.

Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard knocks Aaron unconscious

Aaron breaks into Pollard’s barn to return the brooch but is caught red-handed. He tries to escape but Pollard hits him with a bat, knocking him unconscious.

Aaron tries to return the brooch (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Mack goes to see Aaron in hospital and compels him to keep quiet about his involvement in stealing the brooch. But will Aaron keep quiet?

Pollard is confused when he and David discover the brooch has been returned. But Pollard insists that it wasn’t there earlier.

Pollard is charged for Aaron’s injuries (Credit: ITV)

They start to suspect that Aaron broke in to return the brooch on Faith’s behalf.

Faith is distraught as she continues to be accused of having a hand in the brooch theft. However Pollard is surprised when the police turn up and charge him for Aaron’s injuries.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

