Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a devastating injury for Nate, Tracy makes a horrifying discovery and Lydia finds Kim in a terrifying state.

David injures Nate

Tracy is disappointed when Nate says he’s too busy to go to a family photoshoot.

Nate feels guilty when she gives the voucher to David.

Nate changes his mind about going to the shoot and rushes to get the voucher back from David. But disaster strikes, when David accidentally runs over Nate’s foot.

Tracy makes a horrifying discovery

Tracy feels increasingly under strain as Nate injury stops him helping out with Frankie as much.

Later Tracy finds a worrying lump on Frankie’s tummy.

She is chocked with worry as she heads to the doctors to have it diagnosed. Will little Frankie be okay?

Lydia finds Kim in a concerning state

Lydia finds Kim asleep at her laptop and tries to get her to seek medical help.

Will Kim listen to her?

Gabby prepares for her first scan

Gabby prepares for her first pregnancy scan. But she’s soon left hurt and humiliated when Jamie refuses to go to it with her.

Ethan’s mum stands him up

Ethan is disappointed when his mum is a no show, but Manpreet urges him not to give up.

The pair make amends and Ethan tells Manpreet he’s enjoyed getting to know her again.

At Rishi’s birthday party Ethan and Manpreet make excuses about why they’ve arrived together.

Charles wonders what’s going on and asks Manpreet if she knows.

Manpreet doesn’t want to give anything away but he encourages Ethan to tell his dad the truth.

