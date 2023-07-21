Former Emmerdale actress Sophie Powles announces exciting baby news

Former Emmerdale and Holly Barton actress Sophie Powles has taken to Instagram today (Friday, July 21), to announce some exciting baby news.

The star, who was last seen in Emmerdale in 2016, has announced an exciting update online.

She’s expecting her second child, announcing the news with an adorable snap.

Emmerdale star Sophie Powles announces pregnancy

Sophie is best known for playing Holly Barton, with the star exiting the soap in 2016 as Holly died of a drug overdose.

In 2021, Sophie gave birth to her first child – a little baby girl called Marli Ocean Waters.

She shared a photo of her baby’s feet a month after the birth and captioned the photo: “Nearly a month ago our little girl joined us. Marli Ocean Waters you are Magic.”

Now, two years later since the birth of her first child, Sophie has taken to Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant with her second.

On social media, Sophie shared a photo of herself lifting Marli up in the air whilst standing in the sea. In the picture you could see her bump in silhouette.

She announced her pregnancy in the caption, writing: “Another little friend joining us on our adventures.”

Fans rush to congratulate Sophie on baby news

Sophie‘s fans are thrilled for her and have rushed to congratulate her over her baby news.

One fan commented: “Amazing and wonderful news…. Congratulations…” Another person wrote: “Congratulations. So happy for you both, another beautiful baby.” A third fan echoed: “Awwh congratulations to you all, what lovely news xxx”

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page also congratulated Sophie, typing: “Congratulations!!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Emmerdale co-star Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle on the soap, simply commented five orange heart emojis to show her joy for Sophie.

