Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy gaze into each other's eyes
Emmerdale slammed for ‘fat-shaming’ during steamy Paddy and Mandy scenes

Fans weren't impressed by the scenes

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale, last night (Wednesday February 8, 2023), Mandy and Paddy reconnected over some nostalgic music.

Drunk and laughing with each other, the pair then slept together.

However, now Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap for ‘fat-shaming’ during the steamy scenes.

Paddy looks sad as he sits with Mandy, talking on Emmerdale
Mandy made a move on Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mandy and Paddy slept together

Last night, Mandy spotted Paddy hiding from her and offered him an egg sandwich.

Paddy then revealed that he was feeling lost since his break up from Chas.

In the back room of the pub, the pair ate their sandwiches together as Mandy told Paddy that she could relate to how he feels.

Paddy was still in love with Chas.

Mandy explained that she used to still be in love with Vinny’s dad despite knowing that he abused Vinny.

Over a bottle of wine, the pair bonded over some nostalgic music.

Through hysterical bursts of laughter, Mandy made her move on Paddy, questioning out loud whether sleeping with Paddy would be a good idea.

She made up her mind and decided to go for it.

Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy are laughing with each other on the sofa
Fans have complained that the scenes shouldn’t have been funny (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Emmerdale for ‘fat-shaming’

Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap for ‘fat-shaming’ as they complain that the scenes shouldn’t have been funny but should have been romantic instead.

One fan wrote: “Why does romance between fat people always have to be funny? Why can’t it be fun, tender and sensual? I will bet you anything the script would have been very different if Charity and Cain were rekindling their relationship.”

Another viewer replied: “Such a disappointing and appallingly common approach – why does it indeed have to turn into comedy, lacking sweetness and desire? They’ll write a ‘regular’ love scene if one of the characters is thin, but if both are of bigger build, then it turns into a joke. Infuriating.”

Someone else replied to those making fun of the couple: “Right, for those doing the vomiting stuff, Mandy and Paddy had a thing going on over 20 years ago; they’re the oldies and goodies of Emmerdale and it works. I’m so pleased for them and to have them back.”

Other fans agreed and were pleased that the soap showed these comedic scenes, suggesting that it encapsulated Mandy and Paddy’s bond perfectly.

One Emmerdale viewer commented: “Comedy gold, I forgot how funny Mandy and Paddy were.”

Another agreed: “Mandy and Paddy never fail to make me smile… then fall into laughter with them. Their laughter is contagious.”

Were you a fan of the scenes?

Emmerdale's Mandy is checking Paddy's heartbeat with a fake doctor's kit
Will Mandy and Paddy get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Will Mandy and Paddy continue their love story?

Mandy and Paddy enjoyed spending time together last night.

However, heartbreak is just around the corner.

As  Paddy struggles with his depression, he decides to cut himself off from everyone.

But, can Mandy give Paddy the support he needs?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Paddy and Mandy Enjoys Some Fun With A Bottle of Wine (8th February 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

