Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has teased a shock romance for Mackenzie Boyd – with Aaron Dingle.

The actor has played troublemaker Mackenzie since last year.

And he causes more than his fair share of chaos in the village – especially for his sister Moira Barton.

But viewers were intrigued some months ago to see him flirting with Aaron.

What’s happening between Aaron and Mackenzie?

Mackenzie was trying to get Aaron involved in one of his criminal schemes, but fans were convinced there was more to it than that.

And they thought the pair were going to have a passionate affair.

His relationship with Aaron builds more. I think a lot of people are rooting for Aaron and Mackenzie to be together.

Now actor Lawrence is teasing the possibility and hints that something is coming up for the two men.

“His relationship with Aaron builds more. I think a lot of people are rooting for Aaron and Mackenzie to be together. I’m not going to divulge any more into that!” he told Metro.

They’ll get up to ‘no good’

While Lawrence wouldn’t say exactly what viewers can expect, he promised they would get up to “no good”.

‘[Aaron and Mack] do get up to serious elements of no good in the coming months, which is really good fun,’ the actor added.

“I’m loving the dynamic and the energy that Danny [Miller] and I have. We make each other laugh on set, which can often be detrimental to the work, but we’ll get into that another time!”

Aaron Dingle has only appeared in eight episodes of Emmerdale this year

The news will be a relief to Aaron fans who are worrying at him making just eight episodes of the soap this year.

They had demanded to know where he had disappeared to.

One said: “Where the hell is Aaron in Emmerdale? He is hardly in it at the moment! Danny Miller is a fantastic and sexy actor.”

A second said: “I want Aaron back! Danny, please come back !!! #Emmerdale @emmerdale @DannyBMiller.”

However a third said: “Where is Aaron on Emmerdale not been on for a long time think he with Robert.”

