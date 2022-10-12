Emmerdale saw a schedule change last night as it aired its daily outing to the village in an earlier time slot.

The move was due to football airing on ITV from 7.30pm, however fans weren’t bothered.

In fact, they were quite delighted that the soap had moved to its original 7pm time slot, after it was rehomed at 7.30pm earlier this year.

Faith did not feel too good last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale schedule change delights fans

Emmerdale aired at 7pm on Tuesday October 11 and is set to so the same again later this week.

Viewers were thrilled by the Emmerdale schedule change and think that 7pm is the soap’s rightful home.

“Omg on at 7pm again, twice in a week. I feel so blessed, if it wasn’t only cos of the football but a full schedule change back,” said one.

“Now for Emmerdale back on at 7pm, yay,” wrote another.

A third added: “Now do us a favour Emmerdale: keep the show at 7pm please.”

“The first time in a while that Emmerdale and EastEnders aren’t overlapping each other. Keep it this way,” said one more.

Someone else agreed: “I dont mind it been on at 7pm like it used to be, I prefered it at that time.”

Faith’s final scenes will air on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs at 7pm on Thursday

Tonight (Wednesday October 12) Emmerdale will air in its usual time slot of 7.30pm.

However on Thursday (October 13) it moves back to 7pm for an hour-long episode. This move is because of the rescheduled National Television Awards, which were delayed following the passing of the Queen in September.

Tomorrow night’s episode is set to be heartbreaking as Faith Dingle will die following her cancer diagnosis.

After having a perfect day with her family tonight, she is set to take her own life.

Cain will discover what she’s done and stay by her bedside as she dies.

Emmerdale moved to 7.30pm in March (Credit: ITV)

Why did Emmerdale schedule change to 7.30pm?

In January 2022 it was announced that ITV would be changing their schedules starting in March.

Changes were made to other key programmes including the evening national and international news as well as the soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The evening news programme was extended to an hour from 6.30pm to 7.30pm meaning the soaps moved to new schedule slots.

Coronation Street moved to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Emmerdale also moved to the 7.30pm slot.

The BBC then decided to shift EastEnders. The soap went from airing Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm to Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm everyday. This put it in direct competition with Emmerdale.

When the two went head to head on the first night, it was a win for Emmerdale which was watched by 4.2million viewers, with EastEnders behind on 2.6million.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

