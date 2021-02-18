Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter has hinted that Faith and Eric’s story isn’t over yet as she makes her way back to the village.

In next week’s scenes, Moira is shocked when she runs into her mother-in-law Faith.

Soon Faith comes back to the village to see if her son Cain can ever forgive her for her past actions.

Faith is back (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Cain isn’t pleased to see his mum, his sister Chas admits to Faith that she missed her.

Soon the siblings are at loggerheads over whether she can stay and decide there’s only one thing for it – a Dingle court.

During her time in the village before, Faith also had a relationship with Eric Pollard. However things went south between them after he discovered she cheated on him with Bear Wolf.

Faith cheated on Eric with Bear (Credit: ITV)

Since splitting with Faith, Eric has got back with Brenda Walker. But how will they react to Faith’s return?

Speaking about what’s to come for Faith, Eric and Brenda, Sally revealed there are some nice scenes between Faith and Brenda coming up.

Emmerdale: Sally Dexter talks Faith, Eric and Brenda

When asked how Faith will feel when she sees Pollard and Brenda are back together, Sally joked to Entertainment Daily and other media: “I don’t think she’s going to be any too pleased about that. What’s he thinking?”

She continued, laughing: “There’s some lovely little scenes with Brenda and Faith. I’m not quite sure where exactly that’s going at the moment.”

Eric and Brenda are now together (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Eric, she said: “I think she’s quite surprised how taken she is with him. I mean who knows what’s going to happen between Eric and Faith?

“I don’t think this story has completely ended yet. There’s a bit of a dot dot dot going on. Certainly fireworks between them still.”



Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

