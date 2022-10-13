Emmerdale fans are saying Sally Dexter, who plays Faith Dingle, deserves lots of awards for her recent performances.

Earlier this year Faith was told her cancer had returned and was terminal.

Faith’s cancer began to spread to her brain, causing her to become confused.

And fans have been full of praise for Sally Dexter for her moving performance in this storyline, saying she should win every award going.

Faith was told her cancer had returned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sally Dexter in Faith’s storyline

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Faith’s cancer would return and she would eventually die.

Over the last few months viewers have seen Faith come to terms with her diagnosis.

But as the cancer spread to her brain, Faith began to get confused.

Her children Cain and Chas have been trying to plan for Faith to go into a hospice, but it’s clear that’s not wants.

Knowing she would get worse, Faith made the decision that she would end her life so she could have some form of control.

The only person she told about her plan is her daughter-in-law, Moira.

This week, Faith wanted to have one final day out with her family at the beach.

But when Cain learnt she was too ill to go, the Dingles and Faith’s friends made a beach in the village for her.

Cain and Faith shared emotional scenes (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dexter deserves ‘all the awards’ in emotional scenes, say fans

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 12) Faith was thrilled with the surprise and spent the day with her family.

However everyone had planned one more surprise for Faith.

Her good friend Diane flew back from Portugal to see her.

Towards the end of the episode, Cain asked his mother to dance with him.

Faith spent a final day with all her friends and family (Credit: ITV)

They reminisced about the times they had danced together before.

Faith got emotional as she told her son that she loved him.

But soon the music cut out and Cain became emotional.

Later Rodney gave Faith a picture he had found of her with her loved ones.

Faith told Zak that nothing could top her day and that if she were to die tomorrow, she would die happy.

Fans have been left heartbroken by the storyline, but are praising Sally Dexter’s performance, saying she deserves all the awards.

#emmerdale #faithdingle #sallydexter You the strongest funniest lady and best dingle I've ever had the pleasure of watching on TV . You will always be loved by the fans we wish you weren't leaving but good luck in whatever you do in the future, you deserve all the awards 💔♥️ — Foxy ©(Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) October 13, 2022

Sally Dexeter deserves all awards for this raw and emotional yet touching & still keeps her comedy skills in devastating scenes of Faith’s Cancer storyline, so so touching to many viewers including myself 💔💔❤️❤️#Emmerdale @emmerdale — Rebekah Irvin (@Rebekah_irvin94) October 12, 2022

I had to pause #emmerdale because I can’t tweet through my tears 😭. The look on Faith’s face when she saw the sand, the chairs, 😭 and everyone there was everything. This moment should be up for an award next year. Just beautiful! #FaithDingle #emmerdale50 — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) October 12, 2022

Gonna miss Faith so much 😭😭😭😭💔💔 Sally Dexter you have been brilliant in this storyline #Emmerdale https://t.co/ggPFb7iRLw — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) October 12, 2022

Sally Dexter winning the soap awards next year #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) October 11, 2022

Spoilers: Faith dies with Cain by her side

In spoilers for tonight’s episode (Thursday, October 13), Faith makes the decision to end her life.

Cain is by her side as she takes her final breath.

Faith’s family and friends are devastated as they learn that Faith has died.

