Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley asks for help following tragic death of his best friend

Emmerdale actor Ryan Hawley has asked fans for help after his best friend’s death from a brain tumour.

The ITV star issued an emotional plea ahead of a charity event he’s taking part in.

Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley asks fans for help

Ryan is best known for playing Robert Sugden in the ITV soap from 2014 to 2019.

His notable storylines involved his relationship with Aaron Dingle.

Now, Ryan is attempting to run the London Marathon in honour of his best friend who passed away.

The 37-year-old actor is raising funds for the hospice which provided care for best friend Nick.

Ryan Hawley’s mission after the death of his friend

Ryan wrote on his fundraising page alongside a series of images: “This is Nick – My best friend! In 2015, at the age of 29, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.”

He continued: “He spent the next five years battling the disease whilst simultaneously getting the most out of his life, even as his condition worsened.

“He married the love of his life and became a dad to his beloved twin girls.

“Early in 2020, Nicks diagnosis became terminal and sadly he passed away that November at the age of 34.”

They ‘did everything together’

The star went onto to describe how close he was with Nick.

He said: “Nick really was like a brother to me: loyal, intelligent, patient, compassionate, a fierce competitor and very, very funny.

He said the two did “everything together growing up”.

“Same classes at school, played in the same football team, traveled wherever we could, made fun of each other a lot and were even best men at each other’s weddings.

“Now I, along with his incredible wife Victoria, and 2 other friends are attempting to raise money for the hospice that provided Nick and his family with care and comfort at the end of his fight,” he said, asking fans to help by donating.

You can donate by clicking here.

When did Ryan Hawley leave Emmerdale?

Emmerdale viewers were gutted when village favourite Robert Sugden left in November 2019.

Robert’s last scene in Emmerdale was a bittersweet moment as husband Aaron went to visit him in prison.

Earlier that year, Robert’s sister Victoria was raped by Lee Posner. Lee denied raping Victoria and began to harass her.

Robert ended up losing his temper and hit Lee over the head with a shovel. Lee later died in hospital.

Is Ryan Hawley returning to Emmerdale?

Last year, rumours circulated that Robert would be returning to the show.

However, an Emmerdale spokesperson has told Digital Spy there are no plans for him to return.

They said: “There are no current plans for the character of Robert to return.”

