Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi drops huge bombshell about Leyla Harding’s fate after she escapes death

At the moment in Emmerdale, Leyla Harding is currently tied up and gagged after being kidnapped by drug-dealer Callum.

Leyla is trying to avoid death as Callum works out what to do with her.

Now, Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi has dropped a huge bombshell about Leyla’s fate as she escapes death.

Leyla’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Leyla has been kidnapped

Recently, on a night out, Leyla filmed Callum drug dealing and called the police on him.

Suzy then tried to throw dirt on Callum’s name to all of his drug dealing friends.

As a result, Callum hit Suzy on the head, leaving her unconscious.

After finding out that Callum had given the police an alibi for Suzy’s attack, Leyla was horrified to receive some threatening messages.

Callum had threatened to kill Suzy and finish her off whilst she was in hospital.

As a result of speaking to Caleb in the graveyard, Leyla was inspired to fight Callum back.

She arranged to meet up with him and hoped that she could play him at his own game.

However, things backfired when Callum kidnapped her.

With Leyla tied and gagged, Callum thought through his options, with Leyla fearing for her life.

After a huge stand off as Callum wielded a gun, he was finally arrested by the police.

Leyla lived to fight another day.

Roxy has confirmed that Leyla won’t be killed off anytime soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roxy Shahidi drops huge Leyla bombshell

During an interview on Steph’s Packed Lunch today (Thursday March 16, 2023), Roxy Shahidi dropped a huge bombshell about Leyla’s future – she won’t be killed off.

As she revealed that Leyla isn’t being killed off, Roxy also said she would be too sad to say goodbye to her character in such a way.

Roxy therefore revealed that her dream exit on a soap would be “100 percent a taxi.”

She said: “If you get in a taxi you can always come back in a taxi… you don’t want to die. It would be too sad to die. You’ve known that character for years and years and years. You’ve invested so much.

“Oh, I couldn’t do it, I’d weep.”

Well, if Roxy can’t ever bring herself to see Leyla die, it looks like Leyla’s life is safe for the time being.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

