Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has stunned fans as she celebrated her 20th birthday.

Rosie, who plays Gabby Thomas on the ITV soap, recently celebrated her 20th birthday and shared a picture from her celebrations on social media.

In the picture, Rosie can be seen smiling, holding a drink wearing a red dress.

She captioned the post: “20!”

Her followers commented on the post.

Mimi Slinger, who played Leanna Cavanagh in Emmerdale, commented: “My bestie.”

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, wrote: “Nah nah nah these are insane.”

Rosie played Gabby (Credit: ITV)

One fan wrote: “Oh wow.”

A second commented: “Beautiful.”

Another added: “Stunning.”

Emmerdale: Rosie Bentham as Gabby

Rosie joined the cast of Emmerdale back in 2016.

Earlier this year Gabby spent the night with Jamie Tate and ended up falling pregnant with his baby.

Although Jamie made is clear he didn’t want her to have the baby, she decided to keep the baby and moved into Home Farm.

Recently she discovered she is having a baby boy.

Earlier this week Gabby discovered that Jamie was planning to move away.

Gabby had bad pain (Credit: ITV)

She later found him breaking into Home Farm to take cash and was furious at his betrayal.

She soon began experiencing bad pains and Will took her to the hospital.

At hospital she was told her and the baby are okay. Later Bernice came to visit Gabby and was shocked to see Gabby had called her stepmother Laurel to be there.

Bernice later asked Gabby about them living together.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

