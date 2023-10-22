Emmerdale favourite Rhona to be rocked by baby shock in ‘controversial’ storyline?

Emmerdale vet Rhona Goskirk is reportedly set to get a huge baby shock later this year – but she won’t be giving birth.

The fan favourite will learn she has become a mother in upcoming scenes, according to a new report.

But in an explosive twist – Rhona won’t be pregnant apparently. Instead she will fall victim to ex-husband Gus Malcolm’s plot to implant their frozen embryos into his new wife.

Rhona is set to be shocked by the news she has another baby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Gus turned up in the village earlier this year asking Rhona for permission to use the embryos. He claimed it was his last chance to have a baby.

After much thought Rhona turned him down. She was unable to reconcile with the idea of having her biological child out there with no connection to her.

However at the time, her passport went missing and she assumed it was mum Mary’s evil lover Faye who had taken it. Despite her confessing to everything else, Faye insisted she hadn’t.

Emmerdale Rhona set for baby shock

Now according to a new report, it will emerge that Gus took the passport. And he reportedly used it to fraudulently obtain the embryos for his wife.

A source told The Sun: “It’s an absolutely outlandish storyline and viewers will be stunned and gripped. It’s never been done before on a soap, and it’s pretty controversial.

“It’s quite brave of scriptwriters to go there. There are concerns it could upset people going through their own fertility journey.”

The source added “The baby will be born before Christmas. Although Rhona didn’t give birth, legally she’s the mother.”

Emmerdale’s former executive producer Jane Hudson previously teased the storyline’s return after Gus seemingly left the village.

Gus and his current wife have apparently stolen Rhona’s embryos to have a baby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She said: “We always want to find the next big story and I think this is Rhona’s next big story. It’s going to be one that really captures the viewers.”

Rhona actress Zoe Henry also shared her thoughts on it, saying: “She’s human and a mother and she knows how hard that battle is. She’s caught between a rock and a hard place.

Read more: Emmerdale fan favourite quits soap after 25 years

“But where do you draw the line? If these embryos come to fruition, technically she’s a mother again. It’s a real conundrum.”

Emmerdale has been contacted for comment.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

