Emmerdale has revealed the identity of the man who Charity Dingle cheats on Vanessa Woodfield with – Moira’s brother.

Fans of the soap know Charity will soon run into a mystery man and end up snogging him.

But they didn’t know who that mystery man was – until now.

And now it can be revealed that he is none other than Moira’s brother, Mackenzie.

The Scottish hunk will arrive in the village next week and take shocking action by kidnapping Cain Dingle.

He will bundle him into the boot of his car and speed away from the village.

But unfortunately for him, he will run into Charity’s car – literally – and the pair will begin flirting.

He offers to pay Charity and she soon realises something dodgy is going on.

Charity Dingle runs into Mackenzie – and then kisses him (Credit: ITV)

Charity refuses to give in until Mackenzie hands over £1,000 for repair costs. But after turning on the charm, Charity accepts his offer.

The continue to flirt and there’s obvious sexual chemistry. The pair soon end up kissing and a flustered Charity tries to head off.

Suddenly, Charity hears a noise from his car boot and demands to know what it is, but his tone changes as he sternly tells her to leave.

The new trailer shows her arguing with Mackenzie and discovering someone in the boot of his car.

But fans will have to wait to see the moment Charity decides to cheat on her ill partner.

Meanwhile, Cain is kidnapped by Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle and Vanessa to split?

Over the last year, Charity and Vanessa have been through a lot together.

Currently Vanessa is having chemotherapy for bowel cancer, as well as taking care of her mum. But whilst she and Charity have been apart, Charity has been trying to sort out preparations so she can adopt Vanessa’s son Johnny.

Could she have ruined it all with one stupid mistake?

Is it all over for the couple? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa has only been seen on video call in recent months.

Off-screen, Michelle Hardwick welcomed her first child, son Teddy, with wife Kate Brooks.

The tot was born earlier this month, both mums announced on social media.

Alongside pictures of their newborn son, the actress wrote: “On Friday October 9 this handsome little chap entered the world.

“Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks, we are so in love with you ourlittleTeddyboy.”

Michelle kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy and last month the couple had a socially distanced mini baby shower.

