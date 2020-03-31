Emmerdale fans furious it's been replaced by You've Been Framed

Emmerdale fans have been left fuming after it was revealed the show's Tuesday night episode is to be replaced with You've Been Framed.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Emmerdale has had to stop filming.

It has therefore reduced the number of episodes they are showing each week to ensure they have enough to give fans their weekly fix until at least the early summer.

The soap will now air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, meaning there is an Emmerdale-shaped hole on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Emmerdale replaced by You've Been Framed

ITV has announced they are filling the gap with a brand new series of You've Been Framed.

Because we all need a good laugh right now... New series at 7pm TONIGHT - every video narrated by @harryhill will be new and unseen on UK telly! Will YOU be the star of the show?@ITV @WeAreSTV #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/DZ1NevJlzM — You've Been Framed! (@YouveBeenFramed) March 31, 2020

Despite the classic clips show's promise that every video will be "new and unseen on UK telly", fans still aren't impressed.

Some have called for vintage soap episodes to air instead.

"You've Been Framed in replace of Emmerdale for two days?! FFS," moaned one.

I'm sure there is something better than 'you've been framed' to replace #Emmerdale @ITV what about 'Classic Emmerdale' episodes??? — Kim Deakin (@KDEAKIN) March 31, 2020

Bloody you’ve been framed on at 7 they really are treating us #Thismorning — linda (@lindafraser852) March 31, 2020

Replacing #Emmerdale with You've been Framed is like replacing Heath Ledger as the Joker with Harry Hill 🤬@ITV classic episodes? Or if you dont wanna do that get all eps from the last 10yrs on the hub, let us rewatch em while you watch ya YBF. — 🦆HAR-ee-ət 🗑 (@haighypoo) March 31, 2020

In fact ITV do show classic Emmerdale on ITV3, every weekday at 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

What are the other soaps being replaced with?

This approach is the one Hollyoaks are following as they have also cut broadcasts due to coronavirus.

They are airing Monday to Wednesday with classic episodes on Thursdays and Fridays.

From Monday April 6, they will reduce again to two episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with classic episodes for the rest of the week.

EastEnders has begun airing on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

EastEnders will have to wait longer to see if Sharon finds out the truth about Denny's death (Credit: BBC)

Their Thursday and Friday slots are being replaced by repeats of shows such as Garden Rescue and Miranda.

Coronation Street, which has dropped its 8.30pm outings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will see repeats replace it as well.

Wednesday (April 1) will be covered by a Paul O'Grady For The Love of Dogs rerun, and Friday sees an old episode of Vera screening.

