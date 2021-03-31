Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale was told off by Sharon Marshall when she revealed he ‘blew a few secrets’ during his appearance on Monday (March 29).

In this week’s episodes of the ITV soap, Jimmy will lose control over his truck and end up crashing into farming buildings.

Meanwhile Mandy and Paul have been preparing for their big day. But Liv has become increasingly suspicious about Paul, determined to find out who hurt Vinny.

Reece plays Paul in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has confirmed at least one character will die.

Emmerdale: Reece Dinsdale reveals a fourth character will be in danger

It was revealed three characters’ lives will hang in the balance. However Reece let slip during his appearance on This Morning that there was a fourth person who could potentially lose their life.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “The week is fantastically done.

Reece teased a fourth victim (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“At the beginning you see three beds in the hospital. And if I’m correct, you don’t see who’s in the bed, but you might see who’s visiting the beds.

“Then by the end of this week the stunt will come to a conclusion and I think a fourth member of the cast, well one of the characters anyway, is wheeled through as well.

“So we’ve got one of four that could meet their end.”

However on yesterday’s episode of This Morning (Tuesday, March 30) soap expert and Emmerdale writer Sharon Marshall revealed the number Reece said was top secret.

Sharon jokingly told Reece off (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She said: “So Reece was on yesterday for Emmerdale and blew a few secrets.” She then jokingly told him off saying: “You weren’t supposed to know there was four people, Reece!”

Although viewers know there is another victim, Emmerdale has remained tight-lipped on who will die.

Who do you think it could be?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

