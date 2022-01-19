Emmerdale receives floods of Ofcom complaints over brutal Meena plot

Emmerdale has received 65 Ofcom complaints about the Meena storyline for the episode airing Wednesday, January 12 2022.

Last week, serial killer Meena Jutla, played by Paige Sandhu, prepared to murder her sister Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle, who she had been holding captive in a barn.

TV watchdog Ofcom has now reported that last week, the episode airing Wednesday, January 12, received 65 complaints.

Meena tried to kill her sister and Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Shock death leaves Charity destroyed

An Ofcom rep confirmed to Entertainment Daily that the most recent complaints are to do with Meena’s storyline.

Emmerdale: What happened last week with Meena?

During the episode, Meena put her plan into action to murder Manpreet and Vinny.

In the episode before Liam started to become concerned for Meena’s mental health and when he saw her wrist injury he confronted her about her fake pregnancy and miscarriage.

Meena threatened to accuse him of sexually harassing her if he continued to digging into her business.

Meena threatened Liam (Credit: ITV)

In the episode which aired on January 12th Meena prepared to kill Vinny and Manpreet by shutting them in the barn with the Dingles van running.

However she stopped when she learnt Billy would be coming up to the barn.

In the following episode, Meena was shocked when Liam turned up the barn and she made out to him that she was unwell and struggling.

However he discovered she had Meena and Vinny tied up and knocked her unconscious.

Liam found out Meena killed his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans slam ‘nasty’ Liv over her treatment of Vinny

As he rescued the two from the barn, they told him the truth – Meena murdered his daughter Leanna as well as Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Liam went after Meena but she managed to flee by getting a lift with a lorry driver, leaving viewers furious.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Meena’s storyline in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!