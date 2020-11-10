Emmerdale: Producer teases ‘twists and turns’ for Christmas and New Year

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has teased ‘twists and turns’ for Christmas and New Year.

Laura dropped the first hints of what’s to come over the festive season, where she’s promised some exciting episodes and “big” storylines.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media about what’s to come in Emmerdale, Laura said: “We’ve got a really big, fun Christmas and New Year coming up and it’s jam packed full of romance, disaster, comedy, heartbreak, shock twists and turns.

Paul is currently struggling with a gambling addiction (Credit: ITV)

“And a huge secret is going to come out in a truly magnificent way that’s just going to make everybody gasp, I promise you.

“We’ve just finished storylining a massive chapter in our big Mandy, Paul, Vinny story that’s on-screen now. So keep watching to see how that plays out because it’s going to be one of our big stories in 2021 and lives are definitely going to be changed forever.

More secrets will be revealed between Luke and Victoria (Credit: ITV)

“There’s more to come with Laurel and Jai of course because their story does not end with their termination, so they’re going to be feeling the effects of the decision they’ve made for quite a lot of next year.”

Emmerdale: A big storyline for Jimmy and Nicola

Laura then teased: “Jimmy and Nicola are going to get a really big shock in the New Year, which results in their whole lives being turned upside down.

“We’ve got more secrets revealed between Luke and Victoria that’s going to have a big impact on their relationship.

Jimmy and Nicola are going to get a big shock in the New Year (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve got some really exciting things planned for Home Farm and Kim. We’re probably going to see a slightly more vulnerable Kim actually and we’ll see a change in the dynamic in the Tate family – could there be a new air to the throne?

“There are some really big storylines planned and 2021 is looking very exciting right now.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

