Emmerdale will see Priya Sharma fight Al Chapman’s mystery woman, actress Fiona Wade has revealed.

Fans of the ITV soap know that Al has been carrying on with another woman behind Priya’s back for months – but the businesswoman has no idea.

Al is getting away with his cheating – and Priya won’t be a pushover (Credit: ITV)

And with the news that all will be revealed over the festive season, Fiona has teased what’s to come.

Speaking on a virtual press conference, Fiona said: “She is definitely not a walkover, she is a strong woman.

“She is a single working mum who helps run a business.”

Fiona added: “She has been hurt before – she’s been through it, it’s not new to her.

“She will be heartbroken but we shouldn’t underestimate her. And she won’t take anything lying down – you might see a different side to her.

“You’ll have to wait and see but yeah, I can’t say too much. It’s definitely going to be different and unexpected. Priya is a strong woman now, whatever happens – it will be dramatic.”

Priya has no idea Al is cheating on her despite all the warning signs (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Priya Sharma has no idea Al is cheating

In the week leading up to Christmas, Priya is firm on wanting Al to herself on Christmas Day.

But Al steals himself to send one last message to his mystery woman. He’s delighted at the game he’s successfully playing.

Later, on Christmas Day, Al gives Priya an expensive necklace that matches Amba’s.

However, he’s eager to get away to see his mistress and he concocts a story.

As Andrea, Dawn and Belle all receive mysterious texts, viewers will be left wondering who Al’s mystery woman is.

All is soon to be revealed… But who is Al’s mystery woman?

Speaking about whether he thinks Al can get away with leading a double life, Michael Wildman said: “Yes, because that’s kind of what Chapman does.

“As things escalate, I think that’s where the game comes in for him and unfortunately that’s where he thrives.

“I don’t think he set out to be like that but as we get further into it that’s where he starts to buzz really and that’s why he continues.”

